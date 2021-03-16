Vote on Marijuana Delivery proposal will happen Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Finance Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would allow for marijuana delivery and cannabis lounges. The committee first looked at the plan earlier this month.

Under the proposal, dispensaries could operate from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., in line with state law. Marijuana delivery would also be allowed only through third party transporters initially. In the first six years, only people who meet state social equity requirements could apply for a transporter license.

The city proposal would also create a hospitality program for businesses to set up cannabis lounges, some of which could be mobile and operate on buses and shuttles.

“We’re building the framework,” Denver’s Excise and Licensing Dept. Exec. Dir. Ashley Kilroy said. “But what we’ve seen before is mobile tour buses. So maybe a bus that would pick up individuals, do a tour of a dispensary, get back on the bus and consume marijuana on the bus.”

City officials say they have been researching the plan since 2015, when state lawmakers paved the way for marijuana delivery, among other changes. City leaders we spoke with say they’re ready for this to move forward.

“Since the pandemic, the marijuana industry has seen over $2 billion in sales in Colorado,” Kilroy said. “What we really feel like, and what we’ve heard from the community and all of our stakeholders [is that] it is time that we open that market up, that we remove barriers to entry and allow others to participate in what can be a really lucrative business.”

Under the proposal Denver transporters could also deliver to other neighboring cities that allow for marijuana delivery, such as Aurora, which passed a similar measure in Dec. 2020.

If the proposal moves forward, it would move on to the full city council for a vote.