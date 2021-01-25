Vote on Colorado’s new driver license design

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado driver’s license is getting a new look and you are invited to vote for your favorite design.

A new design will adorn both the front and back of the license and state ID, with three choices for each.





Finalists for the front of the Colorado Driver license

Art work choices for the front of the of the license are: The Black Canyon, Mount Sneffels and Maroon Bells.





Finalists for the back of the Colorado driver license

Art work choices for the back of the of the license are: American Bison, Shrine Ridge Trail and Sprague Lake.

“Our Colorado driver licenses are a piece of our Colorado brand that we take with us almost everywhere we go. Since our state is the most beautiful state, we should naturally have the most beautiful driver licenses in the country, and we want the help of our fellow Coloradans to pick the best design to highlight the natural beauty of our state,” Governor Jared Polis said.

Voting is open until Feb. 5. The winning designs are expected to be on the license in the fall of 2021.

A $500 grant goes to the winning artist for each side.