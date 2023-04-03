DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2,300 people have shared their votes in the Big Burger Bracket, with more than 19,000 votes tallied through four rounds. We’re now down to four restaurants and bars in the quest to find Colorado’s best burger.

>> Vote now: Big Burger Bracket

Fifth-round voting runs through Monday at noon, with voting for the winner beginning Monday at 12:01 p.m.

The remaining matchups are: Bob’s Atomic Burgers in Golden vs. Westbound & Down Brewing in Idaho Springs, and Bud’s Cafe & Bar in Sedalia vs The Cherry Cricket.

The initial 64 places were selected through Google reviews in early March. A search was done for the highest rated burgers in each Colorado county. Any location which had at least 4.5 stars and 900 total reviews was included in the bracket. Any restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest-ranked location.

Remaining voting rounds

Round of… Voting Starts Voting Ends Round 5 4 Burger Places Sun. April 2 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at noon Round 6 2 Burger Places Mon. April 3 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

It’s the votes from people across Colorado that make the decisions. Be sure to come Monday afternoon for the final round of voting.