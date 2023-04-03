DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2,900 people have shared their votes in the Big Burger Bracket, with more than 20,700 votes tallied through four rounds. We’re now down to the final two restaurants and bars in the quest to find Colorado’s best burger.

>> Vote now: Big Burger Bracket

Final round of voting

The championship round features Bob’s Atomic Burgers in Golden vs. Bud’s Cafe & Bar in Sedalia.

The final round of voting will last until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

How was the bracket order chosen?

The initial 64 places were selected through Google reviews in early March. A search was done for the highest rated burgers in each Colorado county. Any location which had at least 4.5 stars and 900 total reviews was included in the bracket. Any restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest-ranked location.

It’s the votes from people across Colorado that make the decisions. Which burger will finish as the best burger in our state?