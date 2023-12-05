DENVER (KDVR) — Driving around Denver, you might find one or two houses decorated with Christmas lights. The hard part is finding full neighborhoods that join in on the holiday spirit.

Some Denver spots are known for their holiday lights. The Denver Botanic Gardens was just named one of the best light displays in the U.S. Meanwhile, most of the Denver metro area has Christmas tree lighting displays already up for the season.

With less than a week into December, local houses are also getting ready for the dark days and holidays ahead.

Decorated houses are easy to find. One family in Highlands Ranch even participated in a national competition for a prize of $50,000 for the best Christmas light display. But nearby neighbors with the same setups aren’t as common.

FOX31 is looking for neighborhoods that collectively participate in the fun.

Houses side by side with lights glowing, streets covered in lights, and neighborhoods that make the perfect place to drive by to get into the holiday spirit are exactly what FOX31 is looking for.

What Denver neighborhoods have the best holiday lights?

Fill out the form below and let FOX31 know where your favorite neighborhood is for lights.

Stay tuned for the results and a round-up of the best neighborhoods for Christmas tree lights in the Denver metro area.