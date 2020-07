DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol is taking a unique angle in its bid for best looking cruiser this year – covering the front with a mask.

It’s an obvious commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve been dealing with for the past three months, but is it enough to win?

Your can help decide! Check out some of the other cruisers below and then click here for the full gallery and to cast your vote for 2020 Best Looking Cruiser here.

The American Association of State Troopers CALENDAR CONTEST is open! Click the link, take a look, then scroll to the bottom and VOTE COLORADO!! https://t.co/bZy4vimfys pic.twitter.com/12RzeV71Ra — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) July 7, 2020

The American Association of State Troopers will conduct their national "Best Looking Cruiser" contest. Voting begins today 7/7 and continues through 7/21. To cast your vote for ISP go to https://t.co/D7Gb21OobM Scroll through the photos and select! pic.twitter.com/NRHEKbS0M3 — Sgt. John Bowling (@ISPPendleton) July 7, 2020

Best Looking Cruiser Contest!



This year the American Association of State Troopers is conducting voting for the Best Looking Cruiser contest on SurveyMonkey



Follow the link below. You may only vote once from each of your devices. Voting ends 7/22 at 12pm https://t.co/zHS5BiIPsV pic.twitter.com/dMyo9I934G — Connecticut State Police Recruitment & Selections (@RecruitmentCSP) July 7, 2020

#TeamKentucky

It's that time again!

America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest! Please help KSP win by sharing and most importantly VOTING at: https://t.co/4bOO3TDbqB pic.twitter.com/ACoKiBBx5N — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) July 7, 2020

It's time to vote in the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Click the link and vote now – https://t.co/OH6wsIBrtG#gsp #gatrooper pic.twitter.com/eRzGFRdZoS — Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) July 7, 2020

Support the NYSP by voting for us in the @State_Troopers_

"2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest!"

Visit https://t.co/jjYRoklxsW and select the NYSP! pic.twitter.com/3DWraSZV9a — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) July 7, 2020