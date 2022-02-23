DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport announced a major expansion to its concessions program on Wednesday morning.

DIA said the DEN Concessions Program is undergoing one of the biggest commercial developments in the United States.

“We are committed to enhancing our passengers’ experience by offering unique and exciting dining and shopping options throughout DEN,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “DEN’s concessions program is expanding with local and nationally recognized brands that will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program.”

Here’s a list of the concessions scheduled to open in 2022. DIA said that some of the concessions’ locations and opening dates may change as design and construction are determined.

XpresCheck, Terminal

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse A

Einstein Bro’s Bagels, Concourse A

Market 5280, Concourse A

Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A

Novo Coffee, Concourse A

Plaza Premium Lounge, Concourse A

WH Smith, Concourse A

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse B

Half Moon Empanadas, Concourse B

High Dune Market & Goods, Concourse B

Kabod Coffee, Concourse B

Novo Coffee, Concourse B

River North News, Concourse B

Rosenberg’s Bagels, Concourse B

Voodoo Doughnut, Concourse B

Black Canyon Market & Goods, Concourse C

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse C

Longs Peak Market & Goods, Concourse C

Skymarket, Concourse C

Superfruit Republic, Concourse C

Concessions slated to open at DIA in 2023:

Uncle

The Bindery

Maria Empanada

Tocabe

Williams & Graham

D Bar

Bagel Deli

Elway’s Tap Room

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Peet’s Coffee

Mizu Izakaya and Sushi

El Chingon

Aviano Coffee

Bar Dough

Señor Bear

Cholon

Marczyk Fine Food

Teatulia Tea & Coffe

DIA said this is the first time the airport will experience this magnitude of concessions development since the airport opened in 1995.