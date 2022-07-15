CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Von Miller may no longer be on the Denver Broncos, but his presence is still very popular in the Colorado community.

The current Buffalo Bills linebacker continues to host events for his nonprofit Von’s Vision Foundation in the Centennial State and his latest was a big success. The two-time Super Bowl champion raised more than $300,000 at his 3rd annual “A Night to Take Flight” fundraising event at Jet Linx Aviation on Monday.

Current Broncos players Bradley Chubb, Brandon McManus, Albert Okwuegbunam and McTelvin Agim joined Miller at the fundraiser and participated in photo opportunities for guests.

“I still have orange and blue in my heart … I love Colorado,” Miller said at the event.

Miller and the other Broncos players auctioned off their signed jerseys with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Von’s Vision provides low-income students with eye examinations and fashionable, corrective eyewear. Since the foundation’s inception, more than 8,500 students have received free services and glasses across 19 cities in nine different states.