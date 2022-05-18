FOXFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The longtime fan favorite and former Bronco captain Von Miller is selling his Denver-area home, and it’s not going to be cheap.

The listing for Miller’s 17,148 square foot home is on the market for $4.125 million. It features nine bedrooms and 13 full or partial bathrooms. The main suite includes a walk-in closet that is bigger than most single apartments in Denver at 1,488 square feet.

The home was built in 2002, with a larger addition in 2018. The property includes an eight-car garage, a full-sized basketball court, a cigar lounge, and several signed NFL jerseys from Miller’s teammates and opponents.

You can view the listing for the Foxfield home here.