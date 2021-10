DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 28: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs off the field for a personnel change during an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio says Von Miller is day-to-day after injuring his ankle Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Von Miller slow to walk off the field with trainers after the last play. pic.twitter.com/PxLhZfDfh8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2021

Coach Fangio also said Miller will not practice on Wednesday afternoon. His status for Sunday’s game is unknown at this time.

The Broncos will face The Washington Football team on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.