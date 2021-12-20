Volunteers of America make Christmas brighter for many in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Volunteers of America Colorado chapter, along with a little help from Santa Claus, made Christmas a lot brighter for hundreds of people Monday.

For 8-year-old Isabella and her 9-year-old brother Richard, it was dinner, Santas’ workshop and Toyland all rolled into one.

For their mom Victoria, it was a blessing. The children’s father is out of work.

“So their dad had gotten some jobs but he had to quit them because they were kind of pushing for the vaccine mandate,” Lovato said.

For over 30 years the Volunteers of America have been making Christmas just a little brighter for families like the Lovatos.

“This year we saw a huge need, a greater need for holiday services in general, at Thanksgiving and at this time at Christmas,” Bradley Craddock, Volunteers of America Colorado director of volunteer services, said.

For Richard and Isabella, the highlight of the day was obvious, talking with the jolly old elf himself.

For their mother Victoria, it was having food put on the table and gifts to put under the tree.

“I came last week and I stood in line and got the voucher and then I came back today,” Lovato said.

Lovato says this day was very important. All she wants is to see her kids happy and having fun, especially around Christmas time.