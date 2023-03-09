Children’s Hospital Colorado is seen on September 30, 2014 in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Children’s Hospital Colorado and Generation Wild are teaming up again this year to put on the “Say Hi with a Snowman” campaign.

Patients at Children’s Colorado are asked to draw out their dream snowman. Then volunteers sign up to bring those drawings to life.

This is the third year of the initiative. More than 200 families have volunteered to bring creations to life for 31 patients.

The hospital shares videos and pictures with the patients once the real-life snowmen are complete. Families also send in stories and letters of encouragement.

Those interested in participating can visit this website for more information and click on this link for the volunteer form.

The initiative runs through March.