Volunteers from Team Rubicon perform wildfire mitigation in Park County

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — When volunteers from Team Rubicon respond to a scene, it often means a natural disaster has occurred.

The veteran-based organization is known for responding to hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes.

But at the Tomahawk Ranch in Bailey, no disaster has occurred. This group’s goal? Making sure it stays that way.

“We definitely want to mitigate stuff as much as we can, before the fire season starts,” David Story said.

Story is one of roughly 5,000 volunteers for Team Rubicon, dozens of which will be in Bailey through Sunday.

The group is cutting down old trees, and removing dry vegetation from Tomahawk Ranch.

“We’re getting those trees out of the way, because they’re going to die and burn up real quick if a fire comes through,” Story said.

Team Rubicon said it chose this project after hearing local firefighters were behind schedule with fire mitigation, following historic fires last fall.

“They got a little bit behind in their mitigation efforts, so we’re here to help get them back on track,” Jordon Daniel said. “So it’s a chance for us to be a bit more proactive, rather than reactive.”

Volunteers will be working at the ranch through Sunday, and the firewood they collect will go to the Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Team Rubicon trains people wildfire mitigation and other disaster preparedness for free. You can find more information on their site.