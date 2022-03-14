LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Can’d Aid, a nonprofit headquartered in Longmont, gathers people from all walks of life to make a positive change within their communities. Through Can’d Aid’s Treads Trails program, thousands of skateboards and bikes have been built and donated to underprivileged youth since the program’s creation.

On March 10, dozens of volunteers took time to piece together 75 bikes at Ratio Beerworks. Those bikes were going to be delivered and donated to first and second graders at Cole Arts and Science Academy.

“I had the free time. We were just glad we could help,” said Gabriela J Berrios, a volunteer who was hard at work on one of the bikes. Berrios said it’s “just 30 minutes out of your day to make a little kid smile.”

Sarah Leavitt, vice president of impact and strategy at Can’d Aid, believes that everyone can make an impact. “You don’t have to have a six-figure pocketbook to be able to do that,” Leavitt said. “You can show up, spend an evening drinking some beer and building a bike for a kid that might need it.”

The next day, there was an electricity on the playground at Cole Arts and Science Academy. The first- and second-grade students came out for an assembly listening to Abbi Arneson, the program and community outreach manager at Can’d Aid, about the importance of being healthy and active. There was then a demonstration of bike tricks, followed by the big reveal: 75 bikes all assembled, complete with a helmet, and ready to ride.

“These kids are really excited whether they are really good bike riders, or if they have never been on a bike,” Arneson said. “This is a great opportunity for them to learn and get a brand-new bike of their own.”

One of the students to receive a bike was Aranza, a second-grade student at Cole Arts and Science Academy, who said she was “super grateful to have a bicycle.” Understanding that for some of her classmates, the gift of a bicycle may be a first for them: “if anybody doesn’t have a bicycle, they get one and [can learn] how to ride and do tricks.”

After the students were fitted for their helmets and bicycles, the playground pavement was filled with students riding around giving their new wheels a test ride.