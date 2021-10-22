Volunteer firefighter killed responding to call in Yuma

YUMA, Colo. (KDVR) — Yuma and the surrounding communities are mourning the death of Darcy Stallings, a volunteer firefighter who was killed Thursday night.

FOX31 has learned the firefighter was responding to a call in his private vehicle when he was involved in a crash.

“The City of Yuma and the entire Yuma Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of volunteer firefighter Darcy Stallings, who passed away in an automobile accident yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. Darcy was a highly respected firefighter who volunteered for the City of Yuma’s Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years and will be deeply missed.”