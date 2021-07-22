Voluntary evacuations in Glen Haven area due to possible flash flooding

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has issued voluntary evacuations due to potential flash flooding on Thursday afternoon.

Residents and businesses concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions are advised to leave the area.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. There is the potential for flooding in the area of West County Road 43 in the Glen Haven area east to Drake. This includes The Retreat and Storm Mountain. Voluntary evacuatio https://t.co/HW0DgLrXdf — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 22, 2021

Authorities said the area of West County Road 43 east to Drake, including The Retreat and Storm Mountain are potential flood areas.

Residents and businesses should prepare for mandatory evacuations by moving livestock and pets and securing their buildings.