Voluntary evacuation alert issued for wildfire burning in Larimer County

A wildfire is burning in the area of Stag Hollow Road off Glade Road, Sept. 20, 2021. (credit: KDVR)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Larimer County notified residents Monday of a wildfire burning southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir and that a voluntary evacuation alert has been issued for the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir area.

The sheriff’s office said the wildfire is burning in the area of Stag Hollow Road off Glade Road.

Residents from Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Lane and West County Road 38E received the alert to voluntarily evacuate.

The voluntary evacuations are for residents and business occupants that are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.

Residents in the area of voluntary evacuation are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and prepare for mandatory evacuations.

The sheriff’s office says anyone wanting updates can text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. They will communicate information to that key word as needed.

Police are asking not to call 911 unless you are in danger.