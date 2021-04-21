Volleyball sister teammates recovering after bad accident in northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Two teammates in northern Colorado, who happen to be sisters, remain in the hospital after a bad, weather-related accident.

Emily and Zoe Rollins were driving home Monday after volleyball practice at Thompson Valley High School in Loveland.

They were driving down Highway 34 when their vehicle lost control and went off the side of the road. Their mother says both teens were ejected from the vehicle.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare, it was indeed,” said the girls’ mother, Kerri Rollins.

Sixteen-year-old Emily was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. Fifteen-year-old Zoe was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

Both have extensive injuries. Zoe has two fractures in her spine.

“I guess the good news is they are alive and they’re breathing,” said Kerri. “That’s what’s most important as a parent.”

Kerri says the community support has been amazing. Friends have started a GoFundMe page.