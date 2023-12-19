DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver joined Volunteers of America Colorado on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a five-story shelter serving families and veterans who are homeless.

The shelter is replacing the VOA Colorado Theodora Family Hotel non-congregate hotel at 4855 W. Colfax Ave. The replacement shelter will have more capacity and services to meet the growing community needs and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

“The Theodora is dedicated to solving the most urgent problem of family homelessness,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a press release. “Today we are delighted to know that when this project comes to fruition, there will be 60 more families who will now have that special place that is safe, stable and warm.”

The reconstruction is expected to cost about $28 million. Denver is providing $17.7 million in financing, including $13.2 million in RISE Denver General Obligation Bonds and another $4.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funding.

The facility will include 60 individual family suites, each featuring a separate living area, kitchenette, bathroom and sleeping area with freestanding beds and built-in bunk beds. Community gathering space and other amenities will be included on the ground floor and allow for more services and some classes. It also will provide underground parking, according to a previous city release.

Other support will also be provided, such as assistance with basic needs, crisis intervention, case management and group and individual education.

Those living in the current shelter will have uninterrupted sheltering throughout the construction process. VOA Colorado is leasing two motels on East Colfax from the FAX Partnership, where all family guests have moved.

The shelter site includes two parcels on the east and west sides of Xavier Street at West Colfax. The new Theodora Family Hotel is being constructed on the east side parcel, and VOA Colorado is retaining the west parcel for other future community development such as affordable housing or shelter.

Dave Schunk, president and CEO of VOA Colorado, said the 23-year partnership between the nonprofit and the city has impacted many families’ and veterans’ lives.

“This partnership has inspired change through our shared vision to transform lives, to end the cycle of homelessness and food insecurity, and to offer hope to those in need,” Schunk said in a release. “This legacy continues in the Theodora Family Hotel and we are thrilled to continue to work together to impact so many people in our community in need.”

The Family Motel, now the VOA Colorado Theodora Family Hotel, is a partnership with the Department of Housing Stability that provides shelter for families experiencing homelessness in a motel atmosphere that is connected to wraparound services.

The VOA Colorado Family Motel served 298 households and 586 individuals through family and respite sheltering from October 2022 to September 2023, according to a city of Denver release.