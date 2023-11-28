DENVER (KDVR) — A recent, large technology company acquisition has led to 184 people losing their jobs in the Denver area.

As a result of the recent $69 billion purchase of cloud technology company VMware, the semiconductor and infrastructure software manufacturer and supplier Broadcom has notified the City and County of Broomfield that 184 employees will be laid off in a WARN notice.

The company stated that these layoffs are “a result of” Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.

According to the City and County of Broomfield’s 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Statement, last year VMware had 450 Broomfield employees and was considered one of the area’s principal employers. Broadcom is also listed among those employers, with 500 employees.

The first separation is expected on Jan. 26, 2024. This will not close the entire facility, and no union is associated with these employees.

VMware is based in Palo Alto, California, and was acquired by San Jose-based Broadcom as of Nov. 22.

VMware software is used by countless businesses, such as major banks, big retailers, telecom operators and government departments, according to the Associated Press. Broadcom hopes to use the VMware acquisition to establish a strong foothold in the cloud computing market.

In an earnings call not long after the deal was announced, Broadcom’s CEO, Hock Tan, described the plan to acquire VMWare as a “very unique opportunity to take our company and its business to the next level.”

He also stated in a release to investors that “Broadcom has a long track record of investing in the businesses we acquire to drive sustainable growth, and that will continue with VMware for the benefit of the stakeholders we serve.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.