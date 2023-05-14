DENVER (KDVR) — The Viva Streets event will close down 3.5 miles of downtown Denver streets for the event Sunday.

Organizers say the goal is to connect people and neighborhoods, create an Out-of-Car experience, support local businesses, and promote a healthier Denver.

The event spans multiple neighborhoods from Washington Park through Capitol Hill to Curtis Park.

On Sunday, May 14, Broadway from Alameda Avenue to 20th Avenue and Welton Street from 20th Avenue to Downing Street will be closed to car traffic. Cars will be able to cross the route at designated intersections.​

Designated vehicle crossing points:

Park

20th

18th

17th

Colfax

8th

Speer

6th

The free event celebrates Denver’s neighborhoods and local businesses with live entertainment, food, and exercise.

There are three activity hubs along the route.

The following is a list of activities for May 14th’s event:

All ages are invited to walk, bike, roll, jog, scoot, or dance through the street with no cars.

This same event will also be held on June 4, July 9, and Aug 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.