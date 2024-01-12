DENVER (KDVR) — ¡Viva! Streets will not be returning in 2024, following a successful launch in 2023.

¡Viva! Streets is a car-free festival that was scheduled over the summer. According to its website, ¡Viva! Streets is a free community event that worked with the Downtown Denver Partnership to celebrate Denver’s neighborhoods and local businesses with temporary car-free streets.

The four-part series closed 3.5 miles of streets to cars. During its inaugural year, 40,000 people biked, ran, scooted and danced their way down Broadway and Welton Street.

“The 2023 event was a tremendous effort that demonstrated what community, business and public sector partnerships can bring to our city,” said Kourtny Garrett, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. “We learned many lessons and celebrated memorable moments. We look forward to spending the next year focused on a collective process that will build additional resources, partners and plans that will ensure ¡Viva! lives long into the future for downtown.”

However, FOX31 has learned that the event will not be returning in 2024.

“While incredibly impactful, this event series is also resource-intensive and requires strong collaboration across partner organizations including City agencies and Denver Police Department to successfully implement,” said ¡Viva! Streets.

Following an in-depth analysis of 2023’s events, ¡Viva! Streets determined that the resources needed to implement the large-scale road closures will not be available this year.

¡Viva! Streets said it plans to focus on a 2025 return.