DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a food truck carnival to a strawberry festival to the Colfax Marathon, and more. There is something for everyone.

Weather-wise a typical spring pattern will take form this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will start with sunshine and help to boost high temperatures to the mid-70s. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and so will the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.