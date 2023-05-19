DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a food truck carnival to a strawberry festival to the Colfax Marathon, and more. There is something for everyone.
Weather-wise a typical spring pattern will take form this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will start with sunshine and help to boost high temperatures to the mid-70s. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and so will the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Colfax Marathon – Saturday and Sunday
- The North Pole opens for the summer season – Saturday
- Odyssey Beerwerks 10th Anniversary – Friday through Sunday
- Food Truck Carnival – Friday through Sunday
- City Park Farmers Market – Saturday
- Strawberry Festival Vintage & Antique Market – Saturday and Sunday
- RiNo Spring BAZAAR – Saturday and Sunday
- Denver Makers Market Littleton – Saturday
- Unicorn Goat Yoga – Sunday
- Free thrift exchange – Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.