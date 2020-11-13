Visit the Mile High Tree in downtown Denver

Mile High Tree going up on the 16th Street Mall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High Tree is returning to Denver in a new spot along the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, Visit Denver announced on Friday.

The 110 foot tree will be on display from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2. It’s free to visit the tree, which features a changing light display and holiday music.

The light and music show is about five minutes long and restarts about every 15 minutes.

The tree is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening. The tree lights can be seen from the lot perimeter through dawn.

COVID-19 safety measures include:

Face masks must be worn by staff and guests at all times

Pods of guests will be limited to no more than five people (pods can consist between one and five people)

Strict social distancing measures will be in place to keep pods of people at least 6 feet apart from one another. There will be social distance markers set up inside the perimeter of the Tree lot to ensure this successfully takes place.

There will be no eating or drinking while inside the tree

Guests are not allowed to touch the tree or climb up on the structure

There will be security staff monitoring the tree 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Guests who are not following the safety measures, will be asked to leave the premises.