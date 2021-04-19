Visit Colorado state parks for free with ‘Check Out State Parks’

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Check Out State Parks program provides a free state park pass and activity backpack to Coloradans at over 300 Colorado libraries statewide.



Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Participating libraries offer backpacks available for check out. Each backpack contains the following:

Colorado State Park Pass for free park entry (hang tag)

Your Guide to Colorado’s State Parks

An activity ideas list

Binoculars (optional)

Leave No Trace – Outdoor Ethics Card

Guides information includes: Fishing Basics Instruction Sheet, Colorado Trees and Wildflower Guide, Colorado Wildlife Guide, Colorado Birds Guide, and Night Sky Guide.

A backpack, which includes a park pass, may be checked out for a week at a time for use at any of Colorado’s 42 state parks.

The Check Out State Parks backpacks are available statewide at all public libraries, three military base libraries, publicly funded academic libraries, the Colorado Talking Book Library and all the Colorado Mountain College campuses, according to CPW.

CPW offers many educational programs, including educator training and hunter education and outreach.

Learn more about how to conservation in Colorado with the Care for Colorado- Leave No Trace principles.