Virtual Town Hall Wednesday for homeless camp encroaching on Morey Middle School

DENVER (KDVR) — Residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood say a homeless camp is spreading and encroaching on a local middle school.

The District 10 office has received lots of emails and phone calls expressing concerns about the homeless encampments popping up around town, particularly near Morey Middle School. After visiting the site multiple times and advocating for additional services for people experiencing homelessness.

There will be a a virtual town hall meeting to hear from constituents and discuss next steps with the appropriate agencies on Wednesday night.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eJaq6OlIQmK2YbLwZTOQzw

Neighbors living around Morey Middle School near East 14th Avenue and Clarkson Street are fed up. They say trash and drug needles are littering the block. They’re calling on Denver leaders to do more to enforce the city’s camping ban.

“Every block is packed with tents and trash,” one neighbor who did not want to be identified said.

Brendan McCormick has lived in Cap Hill for five years and says just in the last two months, the area has been overtaken by this homeless encampment. He says he has seen drug use and prostitution.

But this is only one neighborhood in Denver dealing with a homeless issue. Nancy Kuhn with Denver’s Joint Information Center said, “There are several encampment areas in the city where we’re seeing unsafe, unhealthy and unclean conditions. This site is among them.”

But in terms of offering any type of solution, Kuhn only said “crews visit the area regularly to pick up trash.”

Morey Middle School and the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design share the campus at 14th and Clarkson. Denver Public Schools is working with the city to resolve the situation before classes resume in August.