Virtual Thanksgiving celebrations bring unexpected opportunities to connect with family

DENVER (KDVR) — Many people celebrated Thanksgiving virtually this year in an effort to avoid gathering with family in-person.

Mason Jenkins was alone in his Denver apartment but had the company of roughly 80 family members from seven different states.

“It was actually a light in the dark, honestly,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says a Zoom call gave him an opportunity to connect with family he wouldn’t normally visit.

“I’ve never traveled to them, most live on the East Coast. It was really cool to meet people I’ve never met in my family and feel more connected than I had in some ways before,” said Jenkins.

Video chats have become the norm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With the ease of technology, some Coloradans have already decided to skip in-person gatherings at Christmas as well.

“I already made plans to not see my family at Christmas just because they’re 70 and 67 and I don’t want to risk them getting anything,” said Luke Giesecke.

Both Giesecke and Jenkins agree, the limitations caused by COVID-19 have given them a new perspective on the holiday season.

“Being healthy alone is just a gift and it’s something a lot of us take for granted,” said Giesecke.