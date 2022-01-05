Virtual meeting planned for Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents impacted by the Marshall Fire have been invited to a virtual community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Speakers from Emergency Management, the Disaster Assistance Center, FEMA, Public Health and others will give updates and answer questions.
Residents not affected by the fire can listen to the meeting on Friday after it is posted by organizers.
The Disaster Assistance Center was established as a one-stop location with resources for several issues victims are facing.
Those affected can register from this link: www.boco.org/MarshallFireJan6Meeting.