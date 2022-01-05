Virtual meeting planned for Marshall Fire victims

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: People walk through a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents impacted by the Marshall Fire have been invited to a virtual community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Speakers from Emergency Management, the Disaster Assistance Center, FEMA, Public Health and others will give updates and answer questions.

Residents not affected by the fire can listen to the meeting on Friday after it is posted by organizers.

The Disaster Assistance Center was established as a one-stop location with resources for several issues victims are facing.

Those affected can register from this link: www.boco.org/MarshallFireJan6Meeting.