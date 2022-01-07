Virtual listening sessions for residents of 4 Superior neighborhoods available Saturday

An American flag flutters in the wind over over the charred remains of a home destroyed by wildfires Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Colorado authorities said Thursday, that last week’s wildfires caused $513 million in damage and destroyed 1,084 homes and structures.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents of the Sagamore, Original Town, Downtown Superior and Rock Creek neighborhoods will have access to virtual listening sessions on Saturday.

Superior town trustees and staff members will be available during the Zoom sessions to answer questions about lost or damaged homes.

Only residents of the following neighborhoods are asked to take part:

9:00 a.m. — Sagamore — Join Meeting

10:10 a.m. — Original Town — Join Meeting

11:20 a.m. — Downtown Superior & Rock Creek — Join Meeting