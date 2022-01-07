Virtual listening sessions for residents of 4 Superior neighborhoods available Saturday

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents of the Sagamore, Original Town, Downtown Superior and Rock Creek neighborhoods will have access to virtual listening sessions on Saturday.
Superior town trustees and staff members will be available during the Zoom sessions to answer questions about lost or damaged homes.
Only residents of the following neighborhoods are asked to take part:
- 9:00 a.m. — Sagamore — Join Meeting
- 10:10 a.m. — Original Town — Join Meeting
- 11:20 a.m. — Downtown Superior & Rock Creek — Join Meeting