Virtual learning planned Monday for some Colorado schools

DENVER (KDVR) – As blizzard conditions pummeled the Denver metro area on Sunday, school districts scrambled to make decisions on whether students will get a “snow day” on Monday, or if virtual learning will be planned instead.

Here’s a list of some schools that decided to go with remote learning for Monday:

  • Boulder Valley School District
    • All in-person school activities are canceled for Monday. Virtual activities will continue as normal.
      • Normal Activities that will continue as planned:
        • Asynchronous learning activities
        • Virtual meetings. Only essential employees will report and there will be no in-person activities.
  • Jeffco Public Schools
    • The schools will conduct an all-remote learning day on Monday. School buildings are closed. All students will learn remotely. Childcare programs are closed and all in-person after-school activities are canceled.
  • St. Vrain Valley School District
    • Monday is  an online learning day for all students and schools will be closed to in-person learning.
  • Westminster Public Schools
    • Monday will be a remote instruction and work day. Individual schools will be operating according to their individualized plans and principals and staff will provide details.

