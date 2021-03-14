Virtual learning planned Monday for some Colorado schools

DENVER (KDVR) – As blizzard conditions pummeled the Denver metro area on Sunday, school districts scrambled to make decisions on whether students will get a “snow day” on Monday, or if virtual learning will be planned instead.

(LINK: Click here for a full list of closings and delays.)

Here’s a list of some schools that decided to go with remote learning for Monday:

Boulder Valley School District All in-person school activities are canceled for Monday. Virtual activities will continue as normal. Normal Activities that will continue as planned: Asynchronous learning activities Virtual meetings. Only essential employees will report and there will be no in-person activities.

Jeffco Public Schools The schools will conduct an all-remote learning day on Monday. School buildings are closed. All students will learn remotely. Childcare programs are closed and all in-person after-school activities are canceled.

St. Vrain Valley School District Monday is an online learning day for all students and schools will be closed to in-person learning.

Westminster Public Schools Monday will be a remote instruction and work day. Individual schools will be operating according to their individualized plans and principals and staff will provide details.

