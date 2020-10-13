Virtual haunted tours in Denver bring the scares to you!

DENVER (KDVR) — Like many other entertainment outlets, plenty of haunted attractions in Colorado have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Which is why some have decided to bring the entertainment to you!

In an effort to help keep people safe during these scary times, groups like Denver Terrors are offering virtual haunted houses you can do from your home or your phone.

“It would be a safe way for people to experience Denver Terrors – to hear the stories and see the places,” said Lance Zaal, founder of Denver Terrors.

On top of their smaller, in-person haunts right now, they’re offering live and on-demand virtual tours of some of Denver’s most terrifying locations.

“There’s a lot of unpredictability with that live event. You can encounter all sorts of things that are happening live out and around you that we can’t control,” Zaal added.

By doing some tours online, it has also helped them expand their customer base. They’re able to a provide a taste of haunted Colorado now to those who’ve wanted to experience it.

“Some people who’ve never traveled to Denver – they get to see some of the places and learn some of the stories – and that’s enticing some people to want to go there. And some people that aren’t able to travel, especially now, now they can experience this,” Zaal said.

In the live version, you can interact with the guide as he or she brings you around. You can even ask questions.

“So it’s a great thing to get some friends together, get some family together, have some drinks – popcorn, get some food. It’s a different way of experiencing something,” Zaal said.