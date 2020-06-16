Virtual food and supply drive all-day event Wednesday supporting Coloradans during COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Virtual Food and Supply Drive continues with a phone bank this Wednesday, June 17 that will be staffed by members of the news team. Viewers can call in and may get to talk to one of the anchors and meteorologists who will be taking calls between 6 a.m. – noon and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

You can also make a donation online.

The FOX31 and Channel 2 Virtual Food and Supply Drive with The Salvation Army has raised over $470,000 since mid-May, and the need for food and supplies in the wake of coronavirus continues to grow. That is why FOX31 and Channel 2 will host another phone bank, staffed by the on-air news team, to continue their efforts in aiding the relief of Coloradans. In addition, station leadership and staff will be filling food boxes at a Salvation Army warehouse on Wednesday morning to help with the relief efforts.

“COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on thousands of individuals and families across Colorado and, while some businesses are opening back up, unemployment rates remain high and the need is significant,” said Byron Grandy, Vice President and General Manager of KDVR/KWGN. “We have seen tremendous success with this food and supply drive thanks to our generous viewers, and we know there are still many families struggling to make ends meet.”

Viewers are encouraged to join on-air or online at kdvr.com on Wednesday, June 17 from 6 a.m. – noon and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. to donate to the food and supply drive. Those who call in to donate might be greeted by the very people they watch on television every day. Jeremy Hubbard, Aristea Brady, Dave Fraser, Nick Griffith, Meagan O’Halloran, Chris Parente, Natalie Tysdal and Ken Clark will all be answering phones remotely. All proceeds raised will be handled and distributed by The Salvation Army, and support the mission of supplying food and supplies to those in need.

“The Salvation Army is grateful to partner with FOX31 and Channel 2 for the Virtual Food and Supply Drive. Their generosity and desire to give back to our community is astounding and we couldn’t do it without them.” Major Mike Dickinson, Salvation Army Intermountain Divisional Commander.