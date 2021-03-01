Violent weekend in Aurora leaves five wounded

AURORA, Co. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are investigating five separate shootings from over the weekend that each left one person wounded.

The string of violence, which began early Saturday evening, included a shooting at a 7-Eleven store on Peoria Street and another at Challengers Bar on Iliff Avenue. In that case, a security guard was shot by a patron who was asked to leave the bar. The guard is expected to recover.

The latest shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night at the Liberty Creek Apartments on East Kansas Drive. Police say an 11-year-old was shot and is in serious condition. Police are looking for two suspects, both black males. One was wearing a red shirt at the time, the other was wearing a white shirt. More detailed descriptions have not been released yet.

Police have yet to make any arrests in these shootings. If you have any information please contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.