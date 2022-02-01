Violent 800-page manifesto leads to arrest of man at Boulder apartment complex

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man arrested near University Hill Elementary on Tuesday morning is connected to threats made against the University of California, Los Angeles.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the department was notified of an 800-page manifesto written by the suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Christopher Harris, Monday night.

Harris’ writings were first discovered after being emailed to UCLA. In a tweet, the school said, “UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies.”

As a result, UCLA’s classes were all moved to remote Tuesday.

In the manifesto, Harris allegedly made thousands of references to violence including specific comments about Boulder and because of this, Boulder PD was notified.

The department was able to find his address and Tuesday morning began evacuating schools, homes and businesses in the area around 8 a.m. A total of 65 homes were ordered to shelter in place.

“I recognize that today was a scary day for the people of Boulder,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Boulder crisis negotiators were able to contact Harris during the morning and just after 11 a.m. he came out of his apartment peacefully and was taken into custody.

“The importance of having collaboration at the federal, state and local levels was critical to the swift resolution of the incident this morning,” Herold said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

While it’s not clear if this is connected to the threats, Herold did say that he attempted to purchase a gun in Jefferson County in November, but that was denied due to a protection order out of California that prevented him from owning guns.