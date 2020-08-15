Vigil held for woman killed in Brighton attack

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for the woman killed in a brutal machete attack in Brighton.

The vigil for Bonnie Skinner was held at the Rusty Melon restaurant in Erie, where Skinner was the kitchen manager.

Dozens of friends, coworkers and customers gathered in the parking lot, holding candles.

Skinner, 51, was killed in the attack Tuesday night in her neighborhood.

Her husband and two daughters were also injured. A family friend was also hurt during the attack. All are expected to survive.

“She was my ‘Pit bull,” says Tori Schneider, Skinner’s coworker and friend. “She was the solid one who kept things going.”

Schneider says she knows Skinner fought for her life.

“I know she didn’t go down without a fight. I know she didn’t,” Schneider said.

The 48-year-old suspect remains in jail and faces a slew of charges, including homicide and attempted homicide.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, Brighton police said.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Skinner family.