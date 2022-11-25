DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The teenager who fell through the ice on a Douglas County lake has passed away from his injuries.

Dyllan Whittenburg died after falling through an icy lake on Tuesday. Family and friends remembered his life Friday night at a vigil. Dyllan had just turned 14 on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered for the vigil at the same lake where he fell.

Levi Whittenburg, Dyllan’s father, thanked the community for their support saying “I love all of the support, it’s great. This community is the best community I’ve ever lived in.”

Lynette Sherock, Dyllan’s great aunt gave us insight into who he was.

“He was always smiling. Always, always, always happy. The best hugs ever. He lit up a room when he walked through, he would light it up.”

Dyllan’s family says he was placed on life support on Wednesday, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries from the icy fall. On that scary day, two girls and another boy fell in the ice too, but Dyllan helped them to safety before rescuers pulled him to land.

Phillip Holland, pastor of Valley View Christian Church mentioned this heroism during the vigil.

“This beautiful young man who was willing to put his life at risk for the sake of others, the betterment of others. He gave himself, not that he would live, but that they would live.”

This family and loved ones are hoping Dyllan is remembered for who he was, but they also want this to serve as a reminder to avoid areas like this during winter.