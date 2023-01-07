DENVER (KDVR) — A renewed effort is being made for justice in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Denver man in December. The victim’s family is continuing their push to find the person responsible for hitting and killing their loved one, holding a special vigil on Friday night.

Logan Rocklin was on a bicycle when he was hit at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9. It’s been nearly one month and still no answers or suspect taken into custody.

From sun up to sun down, cars drive through the busy intersection and see a ghost bike in honor of Rocklin. Handwritten messages of love and flowers are interlocked in the wheels, along with a picture of Rocklin. The husband’s sudden death has left his wife and loved ones devastated.

The driver took off from the scene and did not call for help. Although a little blurry, Denver police did release images of what they’ve described as a vehicle of interest.

On Friday night, that same intersection was glowing as roughly sixty friends, family members and strangers packed onto the street, where the crime happened, holding candles and seeking justice.

The vigil was organized by family members, including Eric Elliott, Rocklin’s brother-in-law.

“The outpouring of community support has been pretty overwhelming,” Elliot said as he choked back tears.

For the last 22 days, Elliott has been standing at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, on the snowy sidewalk and in the bitter cold, holding a homemade sign that reads: “Fatal hit-and-run. Justice for Logan. Witnesses and Exposure are needed. (970) 531-9531.”

“It’s been really rough,” said Elliott. “My faith in humanity has been restored. People stop by with hot chocolate. People will wave and honk, complete strangers stopping and sharing their stories of loss.”

Rocklin’s wife, Hilary, is battling leukemia and received stem-cell transplant surgery the morning of Dec. 9, and tragically that night, the love of her life was killed.

As Elliot stood on the corner on Friday night with an army of support behind him, he hopes for one thing.

“Come forward and do the right thing,” said Elliot. “Please face the consequences of your actions and let your own healing begin. If it was your family or one of your brothers or sisters, you’d want the same thing.”

Hilary’s GoFundMe page has exceeded its goal, reaching over $85,000, as she continues to recover.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything call Denver Police or Crimestoppers.