Vigil held by family and friends for victim in deadly Westminster hit-and-run

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members have identified the victim in Tuesday’s hit-and-run crash as 36-year-old Chris Baker.

According to family, Baker was crossing Federal near 70th when a driver hit him and took off.

Police later arrested that suspected driver, 24-year-old Erik Bryant Alvarenga.

“He was just an amazing person,” says Kristina Fellows. “He’s going to be severely missed.”

Fellows and a few dozen people gathered at the scene of the crash Saturday for a candlelight vigil.

“We can’t dwell over what happened, what’s done is done,” she says. “So we are very grateful to the citizens that turned the individual in, we will never, ever be able to thank them, or repay them enough.”

The crash was the third hit-and-run on Federal Boulevard since the new year, and the second to turn deadly.

“We know that this street is dangerous by design, and these deaths are going to continue to happen until we make changes to the street,” says Jill Locantore, with Denver Streets Partnership.

Locantore says a study is already taking place to improve safety along Federal Boulevard. She hopes elected officials pay attention to what’s happening on the busy road.

“Every single traffic fatality, it’s not just a number, it’s a person, who had friends and family members who mourn that loss, and it just breaks my heart, because I know we can prevent that hurt from happening in our community.”