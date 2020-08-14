Vigil Friday night for woman killed in Brighton machete attack

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — A vigil will be held for Bonnie Skinner on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Rusty Melon restaurant in Erie.

Brighton police say 51-year-old Skinner was killed in a machete attack on Tuesday night in her Brighton home.

Gruesome details released in deadly Brighton machete attack

On Wednesday, Bonnie Skinner’s friends made a small memorial outside the Rusty Melon cafe in Erie, where she worked as the kitchen manager.

“She took a lot of pride in the Rusty Melon here. It was her baby. This is what she did, this was her life. And she was the ‘Mom’ of the restaurant,” said Tori Schneider, Bonnie’s friend and coworker.

Vigil – Friday night – at the Rusty Melon – for Bonnie Skinner. The kitchen manager was killed in Brighton machete attack. 8 pm. @CityofBrighton @BrightonPolice @eriecolorado @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/gW2JofUVXL — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) August 13, 2020