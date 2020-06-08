Vigil for missing 3-year-old in Eagle County on Monday

Sebastian Castro Rivas, photo from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A vigil will be held for missing 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro on Monday, June 8 from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Eagle Villas Apartments 405 Nogal Road. The vigil is hosted by Barrón V Maria and Karelitha Juarez.

An article of clothing and a phone identified as Sebastian’s were found in the Eagle River on Sunday.

Search efforts are being consolidated to focus on the river. Vail Mountain Rescue will continue to conduct water and air searches.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in not conducting a land based search on Monday, no volunteers are needed.