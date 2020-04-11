Vietnam veteran rallies support for health care workers outside Westminster hospital

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Vietnam War veteran Joe Duran, 70, spent Friday rallying support for health care workers outside the St. Anthony North Health Campus at West 144th Avenue and Delaware Street.

Dozens of drivers honked as they drove past Duran, who was waving an American flag, and a sign saying “Heroes Work Here.”

During started the heartwarming act on Wednesday.

“I see a similar situation with the people now,” said Duran, who was injured in the war. “The heroes are inside that hospital, right now.”

When asked how long he will continue doing it, Duran said, “When this (COVID-19) is over.”