Videos of unmasked dancers at Denver club raise concern on social media

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 viewers are sharing concerns about a local country music hot spot as videos circulate on social media from over the weekend.

Footage shows crowds of people attending the Grizzly Rose Saloon and Concert hall in Denver on Friday and Saturday nights. Some people are shown wearing masks, while others are not.

FOX31 reached out to the Grizzly Rose for information but have not heard back yet. According to their website, the Grizzly Rose is closed on Mondays. However, a digital sign outside of the venue reads “Closed Again” on Monday.

State and county health officials tell FOX31 they have received this same footage.

