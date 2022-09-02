DENVER (KDVR) — Video sent into the FOX31 newsroom shows the moments a truck crashed into a convenience near East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street in the Windsor neighborhood.

The crash happened Friday morning and caused what appears to be significant damage to the building, although it’s unclear if that damage is structural.

Neighbors said they heard the truck being repeatedly driven into the side of the building for about 15 minutes. They described it as a white Ford F-150, although police have not released details.

There are two large holes in the building, one is in the front of the store at the entrance and the second is on the side.

The hole left after a truck was repeatedly driven into a Denver convenience store on Sept. 2, 2022. (Credit: Pamela Stoneking)

Surveillance video shared with FOX31 shows the inside of the building as the truck crashed into it repeatedly. At least two people can be seen going into the building through the holes, but the owner said they did not steal much.

The Denver Police Department has not shared any information about what happened. This story will be updated when they do.