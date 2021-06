Tornado spotted in Stratton (photo courtesy of Kaleb Wood)

STRATTON, Colo. (KDVR) — While the Front Range experienced some scattered storms, the eastern plains saw more extreme weather on Tuesday.

Kaleb Wood captured video of this twister in Stratton, which is about 30 miles from the Kansas border.

Wood also snapped some pretty cool photos of the storm.





Photos courtesy of Kaleb Wood