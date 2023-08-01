DENVER (KDVR) — Strong storms rolled through the Front Range and some caused quite a bit of damage to trees causing issues in a Berthoud neighborhood.

Amanda Klepfer sent FOX31 these photos and videos of the aftermath of the storm. As you can see, large trees were broken and caused barricades on neighborhood streets.

Tree uprooted from storm in Berthoud, Aug. 1, 2023

Tree snapped from storm in Berthoud, Aug. 1, 2023

Huge tree snapped in half from storm in Berthoud, Aug. 1, 2023

Storm damage in Berthoud, Aug. 1, 2023

Tree broken from storm in Berthoud on Aug. 1, 2023

FOX31’s Ashley Michels was in Jefferson County and caught video of how hail had piled up between Pine and Buffalo Creek.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with monsoon moisture in the forecast, which was canceled by 7 p.m. as the storms moved through quickly.

Showers and thunderstorms moved from west to east across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday evening but dissipated and should taper off completely overnight.

Another round of similar weather is expected for the next few days but the Pinpoint Weather team said the number of storms will be less than the previous days. There could still be some pockets of heavy rain, especially across the far eastern and northeastern plains of Colorado, the team said.