Video: Small dog has stare down with mountain lion at Colorado home

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 13-year-old Shih-Poo wasn’t about to be taunted by a mountain lion on its own porch.

The dog’s owner, Sarah Bole shot a video on Dec. 2 of a mountain lion approaching her glass door, pawing at it and her dog’s reaction to it.

“At no time was the lion aggressive, but rather it was just as curious as my dog to figure out what was on the other side of the glass,” Bole told Storyful. “Although I was a bit shaken, I don’t feel I was in any danger and the lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog.”

Watch the dog’s fearlessness and the cat’s curiosity in the video above.