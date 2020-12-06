Video shows unusual horse rescue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA) had an unusual call Saturday.

Buddy, the horse, fell through the ice on a pond, and became stuck in the mud.

LFRA has the training and equipment needed for large animal rescues, and they responded hoping to prevent hypothermia.

With some crews on shore, and some in the water dressed in ice suits, they were able to put the horse in a harness.

Loveland Water and Power then used their truck to lift Buddy out of the frigid water and onto shore. Crew members captured much of the effort on camera.

“Once it was on shore it laid down, and we were able to keep it warm with heaters that we had on the trucks,” said Shelby Baker with LFRA.

The group was happy to see Buddy make it out alright. His owner and vet were standing by.

“The horse was up and walking when we left, and that’s what we want. We were pretty happy with that,” said Lt. Matthew Hintzman.