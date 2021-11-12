Video shows truck set on fire in front of Sheridan home

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — A metro area family is trying to pick up the pieces after someone intentionally set their truck and motorcycle on fire.

The truck was parked next to a motorcycle in the 4200 block of South Dale Court early Thursday morning when it caught fire and the motorcycle with it. The neighborhood borders the areas of Englewood, Sheridan and Denver.

In surveillance video captured from across the street, a male is seen riding up on a bicycle and setting something on the hood of the 2013 Silverado 1500. Shortly thereafter, you can see an explosion, the truck catching fire then the Honda Shadow 1100 Motorcycle bursting into flames.

Nobody was hurt.

The family says Sheridan Police are investigating.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for replacement vehicles.