WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 obtained body camera video Friday morning showing a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before a train crashed into it while a woman was detained in the backseat.

About five minutes and 25 seconds into the video, you can hear the train horns blasting. A few seconds later, you can hear an officer shouting at another officer, “move your car, stay back!”

In the video, an officer is observed standing on the tracks, looking toward the direction of the train. The officer then walks off the tracks and the train crashes into the patrol vehicle.

The woman hurt in the crash was identified on Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Police have said she was seriously hurt but is expected to survive her injuries

The officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez just past the railroad tracks on U.S. 85 and County Road 38. The officer parked the police car on the train tracks.

Investigators said the officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez in connection to a road rage incident Sept. 16 in Fort Lupton. The incident allegedly involved a gun.

When another two officers from Fort Lupton arrived, they detained Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and put her in the back of the police car.

The police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train has been placed on leave pending an investigation.