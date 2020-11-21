Video shows thieves driving SUV into dumpster to smash into Mountain View store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain View police are releasing surveillance video showing a “smash-and-grab” burglary attempt.

The footage shows thieves backing an SUV into a dumpster to smash through the wall of a marijuana dispensary.

“The SUV literally pushed a dumpster into the building,” says Mountain View Police Chief Steve Davis.

The crime occurred late Monday night in the 5400 Block of West 44th Avenue.

In the surveillance video, one can see three suspects position a dumpster at the back of the building. A vehicle rams the dumpster through the back door. Two suspects go inside. One of those two is holding a handgun. In the meantime, a third suspect waits by the door with an AK-47.

“It’s terrifying to watch that video,” says Davis. “Knowing that one of my officers or another jurisdiction may have responded quicker to that and would have confronted those suspects, with that type of firepower.”

In a matter of minutes, the suspects realize the building is vacant. They then escape.

Police are looking for a Jeep Liberty with hail damage. It has Colorado license plates DBF-646. Authorities say the Jeep is stolen.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We don’t want an innocent bystander or the mailman to come around the corner and get hurt,” Davis said.